SSC GD Recruitment 2024: Registration for 26146 posts begins at ssc.nic.in, direct link here

Staff Selection Commission has started the registration process for SSC GD Recruitment 2024. Candidates who wants to apply for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024 can do it through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. SSC GD Notification 2024 Live Updates SSC GD Recruitment 2024: Registration for 26146 posts begins, direct link here (ssc.nic.in)

The registration process will end on December 31, 2023. The last date for making online fee payment is till January 1, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 26146 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of registration: November 24, 2023

Closing date of registration: December 31, 2023

Last date for payment of fees: January 1, 2024

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges: January 4 to January 6, 2024

Vacancy Details

BSF: 6174 posts

CISF: 11025 posts

CRPF: 3337 posts

SSB: 635 posts

ITBP: 3189 posts

AR: 1490 posts

SSF: 296 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must have passed the Matriculation or 10th Class Examination from a recognized Board/ University to apply for the examination. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 23 years of age as on January 1, 2024.

Selection Process

The recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification. Computer Based Examination (CBE) will be conducted by the Commission in English, Hindi and in 13 Regional Languages.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

