Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Steno Answer Key 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Stenographer Grade C & D Examination, 2026 (CBE) can check the provisional key through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

SSC Steno Answer Key 2026 released at ssc.gov.in, raise objections till September 26

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As per the official notice, the tentative answer key along with the candidates’ response sheets are available on the website. Candidates may access the same by logging in with their Registration Number and Password during the period specified for the purpose.

IIT JAM 2027: Registration date extended till October 19, apply at jam.iitkgp.ac.in

The objection window has also opened along with the release of the answer key. The last date to raise objection against the answer key is till September 26, 2026. Candidates will have to pay ₹50/- per question/answer challenged.

Candidates may note that in the challenge module, the sequence of the questions and the options may be different from how they appeared during the Examination. This is because in the challenge module, the sequence of the questions as well as the answers will be the same for all the candidates who appeared in a particular shift, whereas during the actual Examination, these sequences were different for different candidates. However, the answers selected by candidates during the Examination will be accurately reflected in the challenge module, the official notice read.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} RRB ALP Exam 2026 schedule out for CBT 1, check exam and admit card release dates here SSC Steno Answer Key 2026: How to download {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RRB ALP Exam 2026 schedule out for CBT 1, check exam and admit card release dates here SSC Steno Answer Key 2026: How to download {{/usCountry}}

Read More

All the candidates who have appeared for the computer based test can download the provisional key through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Click on answer key link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC Steno Answer Key 2026. A PDF file will open where candidates can check the answer key. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same shall not be available after the above specified time limit. Any individual request for providing Response Sheet(s)/Tentative Answer Keys will not be entertained in the future under any circumstances.

The Computer Based Examination (CBE) of the Stenographer Grade C & D Examination, 2026 was conducted by the Commission from September 9 to 12, 2026 at various exam centres across the country. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Official Notice Here