SSC to conduct exit verification for computer-based exams

SSC has said it will conduct exit verification of all candidates who appear for the various computer-based exams.
Published on Nov 07, 2021 09:54 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct exit verification of all candidates who appear for the various computer-based exams held by the Commission. In a notification, released on Friday, the Commission has informed candidates about this new rule.

“Candidates of the examinations of the Staff Selection Commission are hereby informed that it has been decided to conduct exit verification of all the candidates,” the Commission has said.

In the exit verification, biometric data of the candidates like photograph, left thumb impression and other details will be collected after the completion of the exam. 

“During the exit verification process, biometric data of the candidates (Photograph and Left Thumb Impression (LTI) etc.) will be collected before candidates are allowed to leave the computer labs after the examination. All candidates appearing in the Computer Based Examinations of the Commission are expected to co-operate in this process,” the Commission has informed candidates.

SSC conducts various exams like CHSL, CGL, and other job ex to select candidates and fill vacancies in various ministries and organisations. 

Meanwhile, SSC job aspirants are awaiting the exam calendar of the current year. The last exam calendar of SSC was released in January 2019.

