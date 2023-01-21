SWAYAM July 2022 Semester Exams registration to end tomorrow at swayam.nta.ac.in.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will close down the registration process for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2022 Semester Exams on January 21.Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online at swayam.nta.ac.in.

The application correction window for SWAYAM 2022 applications will be activated from January 24 to January 26, 2023. SWAYAM July 2022 Semester exams are scheduled to be held on February 25 and 26, 2023.

Direct link to apply

Swayam July 2022 exam registration: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of SWAYAM at swayam.nta.ac.in

Next, click on the link that reads “Login for SWAYAM (July 2022 Semester) Exam Registration”

Register yourselves and then fill out the form

Pay the fees and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future reference.

