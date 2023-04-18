TBJEE 2023 admit card released at tbjee.nic.in, get link to download admit card

The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has released the admit card for the Tripura Joint Entrance Exam (Tripura JEE 2023). Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at tbjee.nic.in.

TBJEE 2023 admit card released at tbjee.nic.in

The Tripura Joint Entrance Examination will be held on April 25. Candidates are advised to follow the instructions related to the examination mentioned on the Admit card.

Direct link to download the admit card

TBJEE Admit Card 2023: How To Download

Visit the website at tbjee.nic.in

Click on the designated TBJEE 2023 admit card link

On the next window, insert the application number and password

Submit and download the Tripura JEE 2023 admit card

Tripura Joint Entrance Examination is conducted for admission to engineering, veterinary, fishery, agriculture and paramedical courses.

