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TG TET Hall Ticket 2026 released at tgtet.aponline.in, direct link to download admit card here

TG TET Hall Ticket 2026 has been released. The direct link to download the admit card is given here. 

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 04:35 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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The Department of School Education, Telangana has released TG TET Hall Ticket 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card for the June exam from the official website of TGTET at tgtet.aponline.in.

TG TET Hall Ticket 2026 released at tgtet.aponline.in, direct link to download admit card here

The TGTET exam will begin on June 16 and will end on June 22, 2026. The exam will be held in two session on all days- first session from 9 am to 11.30 am and second session from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. All questions will be multiple choice questions, each carrying one mark, with four alternatives out of which one answer will be correct. There will be no negative marking.

Direct link to download TG TET Hall Ticket 2026

TG TET Hall Ticket 2026: How to download

To download the TG TET admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TGTET at tgtet.aponline.in.

 
admit card.
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Home / Education News / Competitive Exams / TG TET Hall Ticket 2026 released at tgtet.aponline.in, direct link to download admit card here
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