TN MRB Assistant Surgeon admit card out at mrb.tn.gov.in, download admit card here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 17, 2023 04:16 PM IST

TN MRB has released the admit card for the Assistant Surgeon (General) examination.

Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has released the admit card for the Assistant Surgeon (General) exam in Tamil Nadu Medical Service. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.mrb.tn.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1021 vacancies of Assistant Surgeon ( General).

Here's the direct link to download the admit card 

The Computer Based Test (CBT) for the position of Assistant Surgeon (General) is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at various centres around Tamil Nadu. The exam lasts for 3.30 hours in total—1 hour for Tamil, a 30-minute break, and 2 hours for medical science.

MRB Assistant Surgeon hall ticket 2023: Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website at mrb.tn.gov.in

Next, go to ‘Notifications’ and click on admit card link for Assistant Surgeon

Key in your login details

TN MRB Assistant Surgeon admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

