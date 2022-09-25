TNEA Counselling 2022 choice filling process begins today at tneaonline.org
Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions Counseling Round 2 choice filling begins from today, September 25.
The government of Tamil Nadu has begin the choice filling process for round 2 on September 25 and candidates can complete their choice filling by 5 pm, September 27. Candidates can complete their choice fill at tneaonline.org.
The round 2 tentative allotment result will be released on September 28.
The tentative allotment for acceptance and upward candidates as well as the provisional allotment for acceptance and joining of candidates will be made public on September 30.
TNEA Counseling 2022: How to do choice filling
Visit the website at tneaonline.org
On the homepage, click on the log in button
Key in your details
Fill choice
Submit and keep the copy of the same for future reference.
