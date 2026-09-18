Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Hall Ticket 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Combined Civil Services Examination-I (Group-I Services) can download the admit card through the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Hall Ticket 2026 released at tnpsc.gov.in, download link here

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The preliminary exam will be held on September 27, 2026 at 38 district centres. The exam will be held in a single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

The prelims exam will comprise of 200 questions and total marks is 300. The exam duration is 3 hours. The question paper will have 175 questions from General Studies and 25 questions from Aptitude and Mental Ability.

Direct link to download TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Hall Ticket 2026

TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Hall Ticket 2026: How to download

All those candidates who will appear for the examination can check and download the hall ticket by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. Click on TNPSC Group 1 Prelims Hall Ticket 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed. Check the hall ticket and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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Candidates must appear for the examination at the venue they have been allotted, as mentioned in the memorandum of admission (hall ticket). Request for change of examination centre will not be entertained.

Preliminary Examination is meant to serve as a screening test only and the marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Main Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit.

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNPSC.