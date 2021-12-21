Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tripura: TPSC releases agriculture officer exam result; interview from Jan 31

The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) on Tuesday declared the written exam for agriculture officer post. For the candidates who have qualified in the exam, the interview will be held at Agartala from January 31, the TPSC has said.
Published on Dec 21, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The list of the candidates who have qualified in the exam is available on the official website of the Commission, tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

“On the basis of results of the written exam held on September 12 for recruitment to the post of Agriculture Officer, TAFS grade 1 (group B gazette) under Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of Tripura, the candidates bearing the following roll numbers are provisionally qualified to appear for interview or personality test to be held at Agartala from January 31, 2022,” the TPSC has said in the notification.

Candidates have been asked to submit self-attested copies of all required document on or before January 2. 

The detailed schedule of the interview will be released on the website of the Commission in due course of time, the TPSC has said.

