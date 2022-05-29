Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS EAMCET 2022: Application correction process begins tomorrow
competitive exams

TS EAMCET 2022: Application correction process begins tomorrow

TS EAMCET-2022 application correction process will begin tomorrow, May 30.
TS EAMCET 2022: Application correction process begins tomorrow
Published on May 29, 2022 06:30 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad will activate the TS EAMCET-2022 application correction window tomorrow, May 30. Candidates who have already registered can make changes in their application from at eamcet.tsche.ac.in till June 6. The TS EAMCET 2022 registration process ended on May 28, 2022. 

However, the last date for the online applications with late fee of 250 is June 7, 2022 and with late fee of 5000 is July 7, 2022. The TS EAMCET 2022 admit card will be released on June 25. The TS EAMCET 2022  examination for Agriculture and Medical will be conducted on July 14 and 15 and Engineering exam will be conducted on July 18, 19 and 20, 2022.

TS EAMCET 2022: Know how to make changes

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Look for the application correction link

Make changes and click on the submit

Once done, download the confirmation page 

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ug admission form
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP