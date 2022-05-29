TS EAMCET 2022: Application correction process begins tomorrow

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad will activate the TS EAMCET-2022 application correction window tomorrow, May 30. Candidates who have already registered can make changes in their application from at eamcet.tsche.ac.in till June 6. The TS EAMCET 2022 registration process ended on May 28, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the last date for the online applications with late fee of ₹250 is June 7, 2022 and with late fee of ₹5000 is July 7, 2022. The TS EAMCET 2022 admit card will be released on June 25. The TS EAMCET 2022 examination for Agriculture and Medical will be conducted on July 14 and 15 and Engineering exam will be conducted on July 18, 19 and 20, 2022.

TS EAMCET 2022: Know how to make changes

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Look for the application correction link

Make changes and click on the submit

Once done, download the confirmation page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON