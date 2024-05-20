TS EdCET Hall Tickets 2024: Admit Card released on official website, direct link and steps to download here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, has released the hall tickets for TS EdCET 2024 on its official website edcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates appearing in the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website. TS EdCET Hall Tickets 2024: Admit Cards released on edcet.tsche.ac.in. Direct link to download is given below.

To download the TS EdCET 2024 hall tickets, candidates will have to enter their registration number and date of birth.

Direct link to download TS EdCET Hall ticket 2024

Steps to download the TS EdCET 2024 hall ticket:

Visit the official website at edcet.tsche.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the TS EdCET Hall Ticket 2024 link.

Enter the login details (registration number and date of birth) and click on submit.

The TS EdCET 2024 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check all details on the hall tickets carefully.

Download and print a copy of the hall ticket for further needs.

It may be mentioned here that the minimum qualifying marks in the entrance test for candidates are 25% of the aggregate marks (i.e. rounded off to 38 marks). For candidates belonging to SC/ST communities, the minimum qualifying mark is 25% marks. However, there is no minimum qualifying marks for the candidates belonging to the category of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for ranking. Candidates will be ranked in the order of merit based on marks obtained in TS Ed.CET-2024 through online examination.

The TS EdCET 2024 will be conducted on May 23, 2024. The entrance examination will be conducted in two sessions- the first session will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and the second session from 2 pm to 4 pm. The common entrance test will be of objective type (multiple choices) examination. Each question carries one mark and the test is conducted for a total of 150 marks. The question paper will be in English-Telugu and English-Urdu only. The exam duration is 2 hours.

For more important information, candidates can check the official website of TS EdCET.

