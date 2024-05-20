RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan board Class 12 scores released, direct link to download scores here

Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared Rajasthan Board Class 12th Result 2024 on May 20, 2024. All the candidates who have appeared for Science, Commerce and Arts stream board examination and wish to check their score can visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE Class 12 results LIVE Updates RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan Class 12th results declared, direct link inside(Biplov Bhuyan/HT file)

Rajasthan Board 12th examination was conducted from February 29 to April 4, 2024, and the Class 12 CWSN examination was held from March 1 to April 4, 2024. The regular examination was conducted from 8.30 am to 11.45 pm, and the CWSN examination was conducted from 8.30 am to 12.45 pm. The examination was conducted across the state at various exam centres.

RBSE 12th Result 2024: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the RBSE 12th board examination can check their marks by following the steps given below.

· Visit the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

· Click on Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024 link available on the home page.

· A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

· Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

· Check the results and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Notably, in 2023, the Science and Commerce stream results were announced on May 18. The overall pass percentage for the Science stream was recorded at 95.65 percent and that for Commerce was 96.60. Likewise, the Rajasthan board released the RBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Arts on May 25. The pass percentage for the RBSE Class 12 Arts was 92.35.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RBSE