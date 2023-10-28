Osmania University, Hyderabad will begin TS SET 2023 exam on October 28, 2023. The Telangana State Eligibility Test or TS SET 2023 will be conducted on October 28, 29 and 30, 2023 in the state at various exam centres.

TS SET 2023 exam begins today, important instructions for candidates here

The test will consist of two papers on objective-type questions and the duration of each paper is three hours. Paper 1 will have 50 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks. The questions which will be of general nature and Paper 2 will have 100 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks which will be based on the subject selected by the candidate.

TS SET 2023 exam: Important instructions

All those candidates who are appearing for the exam can check the important instructions given below.

The Hall Ticket must be presented for verification along with at least one original (no photocopy or scanned copy) valid identification card. Candidates will have to reach the exam centre from 7:30 AM onwards (for the forenoon session) and from 12:30 PM onwards (for the afternoon session) for biometric verification. Those candidates who do not have clear photographs on the hall ticket will have to bring two passport size photographs for appearing in the Test with a self undertaking attested by any Gazetted Officer. Candidates will be subjected to frisking to ensure that you are not carrying any electronic or any other gadgets, mobile/cellular phone, tablets, pen drives, Bluetooth devices, watch, calculator, log tables, wallet, purse, notes, charts, loose sheets or recording instruments strapped on your body or in your pockets. Candidates can login and start reading the necessary instructions 10 minutes before the start of the examination.

