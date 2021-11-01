UCEED 2022 registration extended till November 11

The registration deadline for UCEED 2022 has been extended till November 11, exam conducting body IIT Bombay said on Sunday. “The last date for online registration with regular fee has been extended till Thursday, 11th November 2021. The last date for online registration with a late fee is Tuesday, 16th November 2021,” says the official update available on the website.

The undergraduate common entrance exam for design (UCEED) will be conducted by IIT Bombay this year.

The UCEED 2022 admit card will be released on January 8, 2022. The UCEED 2022 examination will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022 from 9 am to 12 noon.

UCEED 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website for IIT Bombay UCEED 2022 at www.uceed.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the UCEED 2022 Registration link

Key in all the required details

Login using the registration id and password created

Fill in the UCEED 2021 online application form

Upload all required documents

Pay the application fee

In another related notification, UCEED aspirants have been informed that the World University of Design, Sonepat, Haryana will allot some seats in their undergraduate programme for admission through UCEED, for the academic year 2022-2023. The World University of Design, however will not be part of the Joint Admission Process conducted by IIT Bombay.

