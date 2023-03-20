UGC NET Answer Key 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue provisional answer key of University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2023 soon. Once released, candidates can check the UGC NET answer key on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The provisional answer key along with question papers and responses will be available through candidate login only. The final answer key will be available publicly. UGC NET 2023 answer key expected soon on ugcnet.nta.nic.in(Shutterstock)

Candidates will be given an window during which they can submit objections, if any, by paying a fee per question. If objections are found to be correct, necessary changes will be made in the final answer key.

The final answer key will be uses for calculating marks and it can not be challenged by candidates.

The December 2022 edition of UGC NET was held in five shifts. The last shift ended on March 15.

Candidates can check UGC NET answer key using application number and date of birth. Visit the official website for further information.