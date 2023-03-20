Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET 2023 answer key expected soon on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET 2023 answer key expected soon on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 20, 2023 03:30 PM IST

UGC NET December 2022 answer key will be published through candidate login at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue provisional answer key of University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2023 soon. Once released, candidates can check the UGC NET answer key on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The provisional answer key along with question papers and responses will be available through candidate login only. The final answer key will be available publicly.

UGC NET 2023 answer key expected soon on ugcnet.nta.nic.in(Shutterstock)
UGC NET 2023 answer key expected soon on ugcnet.nta.nic.in(Shutterstock)

Candidates will be given an window during which they can submit objections, if any, by paying a fee per question. If objections are found to be correct, necessary changes will be made in the final answer key.

The final answer key will be uses for calculating marks and it can not be challenged by candidates.

The December 2022 edition of UGC NET was held in five shifts. The last shift ended on March 15.

Candidates can check UGC NET answer key using application number and date of birth. Visit the official website for further information.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ugc net december answer key
ugc net december answer key
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out