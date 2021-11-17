Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

UGC NET Admit Card 2021 for Day 3 and 4 released, download link here

UGC NET Admit Card 2021 for Day 3 and 4 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of NTA UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC NET Admit Card 2021 for Day 3 and 4 released, download link here
Published on Nov 17, 2021 12:37 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET Admit Card 2021 for Day 3 and 4. Candidates who will appear for the National Eligibility Test for Day 3 and Day 4 can download the admit card through the official site of NTA UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The examination will be conducted on November 22 and November 23, 2021. 

The exams for the subjects to be conducted on Day 3 are Political Science, Santali, Yoga, Public Administration, and Women Studies and on Day 4 exams will be conducted for Economics, Library and Information Science, Marathi, Punjabi, Sanskrit Traditional Subjects and Urdu. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to download here 

UGC NET Admit Card 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be conducted on November 20, 21, 22 and 24, 2021 across the country. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA UGC. 

