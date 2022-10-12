UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for October 14 exam released, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET Admit Card 2022. The admit card has been released for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), Phase-IV exam to be conducted on October 14, 2022. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can download their Admit Cards from the website using their Application Number and Date of Birth. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Agency has previously released the advanced intimation slip for exam centre city for the candidates who will appear for the exam on October 14 for Code- 46, 08, 82, 25, 58, 63, 03, 93 and 21. More related details can be checked on the official site of NTA.