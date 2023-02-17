UGC NET Admit Card 2023: Where, how to check December exam hall tickets

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue admit cards for the December session of UGC NET exam soon. Exam city information slip for the exam was issued a few days ago. Next, admit cards will be uploaded on ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download it using their application number and date of birth.

UGC NET December 2022 exam is scheduled for February 21 to March 10, 2023.

In the notice for exam city slip, UGC said, “The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-I (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/w.e.f. 13 February 2023, and go through the instructions contained therein”.

“The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022 shall be issued later,” it added.

UGC NET admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Under the candidate activity tab, the link to download admit card will be displayed. Open it.

Enter your login details.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a print out.

The duration of UGC NET is for 3 hours and there is no break between Paper 1 and Paper 2. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm.