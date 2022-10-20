UGC NET Answer Key 2022: Objection window date extended, check notice

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Oct 20, 2022 08:16 PM IST

UGC NET Answer Key 2022 objection window date extended. Candidates can check the official notice below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the objection window date for UGC NET Answer Key 2022. The objection window will remain opened till 11.50 pm on October 20, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Along with the objection window, the display of answer key for Phase I, Phase II and Phase III of UGC NET December 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles) will also be available till today, October 20, 2022.

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key(s), may challenge the same by paying a fee of 200/- per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee. The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit card/Credit Card/Net Banking up to 20 October 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M.). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other medium, read the notice.

The result is expected to be released soon after the objection window closes. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website for related details.

