UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live: Latest updates on June provisional answer keys
- UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can download it from ugcnet.nta.nic.in, once released.
UGC NET Answer Key 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency will publish answer keys of the June 2023 edition of the University Grants Commission National Entrance Test or UGC NET June 2023 on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam was held in two phases – phase 1 from June 13 to 17 and phase 2 from June 19 to 22.
NTA will first issue provisional answer keys of UGC NET June 2023 and then invite objections from candidates. After the window is closed, candidates' feedback will be reviewed and the final key will be prepared accordingly.
The final answer key will be used for preparation and declaration of results. Follow this live blog for all the latest information on UGC NET answer key 2023.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 07:12 PM
UGC NET answer key: Window to raise objections
After issuing provisional answer key of UGC NET, NTA will give a window during which candidates can raise objections on payment of a fee per question. Feedback will be reviewed and required changes will be made to the final answer key.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 06:17 PM
UGC NET 2023 answer key: Login credentials required
Application number
Date of birth.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 05:27 PM
UGC NET June answer key 2023: How to download
Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Open the answer key download tab under candidate activity.
Enter the asked details and login.
Check answer key, question paper and responses.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 04:35 PM
UGC NET 2023 Answer Key: Where to check
UGC NET 2023 Answer Key will be available on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in when released.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 03:49 PM
UGC NET answer key: Keep these information ready
Keep the following information ready in order to download UGC NET answer keys:
- Application number.
- Date of birth.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 02:28 PM
UGC NET 2023: Answer key not released yet
As of now, the provisional answer key of UGC NET June 2023 has not been published. When released, the direct link to download it will be shared here.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 12:08 PM
UGC NET 2023: How to check answer key
- Go to ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- Now, go to the tab to download the provisional answer key, question paper and responses.
- Login with your application number and date of birth.
- Check the answer key.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 10:58 AM
UGC NET 2023 answer key: Provisional answer key first
UGC will release the provisional answer key of the June 2023 NET exam and then invite objections from candidates. Those who want to send feedback will have to pay a fee per question, details of which will be shared along with results.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 10:17 AM
UGC NET answer key 2023: June cycle held in 2 phases
UGC conducted the June 2023 cycle of NET exam in two phases. The first phase was from June 13 to 17 and the second one was from June 19 to 22. Answer keys of both phases are expected to be released together.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 09:36 AM
UGC NET 2023 answer key: Login credentials required to check provisional answers
Candidates are required to login to the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, with their application numbers and dates of birth in order to access the provisional answer key of UGC NET 2023.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 09:17 AM
Where to check UGC NET answer key
Candidates will get the provisional answer key of UGC NET on the exam website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
- Tue, 04 Jul 2023 09:09 AM
UGC NET June answer key awaited
Answer key of the June 2023 edition of the UGC NET exam is awaited. It will be out on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.