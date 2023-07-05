NET/SET/SLET minimum criteria for direct recruitment of Assistant Professors: UGC

National Eligibility Test (NET), State Eligibility Test (SET) or State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) qualification will be the minimum eligibility criteria for direct recruitment of Assistant Professors, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced. NET, SET or SLET must for direct recruitment to Assistant Professor post: UGC (File Photo)

The commission has made amendments in the ‘University Grants Commission (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2018’ which now says "NET/SET/SLET shall be the minimum criteria for the direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor for all Higher Education Institutions."

These regulations are now called the ‘University Grants Commission (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and other Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) (2nd Amendment) Regulations, 2023' and came into force with effect from July 1, 2023.