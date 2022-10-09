UGC NET December 2021: City intimation slip out for October 12 to 22 exam dates

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the city intimation slip for UGC NET December 2021. Candidates who will appear for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase IV is available on the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The Advance Intimation of Centre City for the candidates of UGC NET Examination has been displayed today, 08 October 2022 for the following subjects- Education, Geography, Oriya and Tamil scheduled to be held on 12 and 22 October 2022. The candidates are required to check/download the same using their Application Number and Date of Birth from the website.

UGC NET December 2021: How to check city intimation slip

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on advanced city intimation link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your centre and city will be displayed on the screen.

Check the city and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Due to limited availability of examination centres on 12 October 2022 because of other ongoing examinations, the candidates appearing in Oriya subject (Subject Code 23) have been divided over two slots.