UGC NET December 2023 Live Updates: Admit card, exam city slips soon on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET December 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release exam city information slips of the Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 this week and admit cards next week. Both UGC NET admit card and exam city slip will be shared with candidates on the website ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET December 2023 admit card, exam city slips live updates (ugcnet.nta.ac.in)

The exam is scheduled for December 6 to 22. The detailed schedule is available on the examination website.

In exam city slips, candidates check details about the location of their exam centres. When available, the direct link to download the document will be shared here.

For any information on UGC NET December, candidates can contact the NTA on 011-40759000 /011 - 69227700 or send e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.