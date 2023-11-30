close_game
UGC NET December 2023 Live Updates: Admit card, exam city slips soon on ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET December 2023 Live Updates: Admit card, exam city slips soon on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Nov 30, 2023 11:20 AM IST
UGC NET December 2023 Live Updates: Admit cards and exam city information slips will be released on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET December 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release exam city information slips of the Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 this week and admit cards next week. Both UGC NET admit card and exam city slip will be shared with candidates on the website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled for December 6 to 22. The detailed schedule is available on the examination website.

In exam city slips, candidates check details about the location of their exam centres. When available, the direct link to download the document will be shared here.

For any information on UGC NET December, candidates can contact the NTA on 011-40759000 /011 - 69227700 or send e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

  • Nov 30, 2023 11:20 AM IST

    UGC NET December admit card: Important websites

    UGC NET admit card and exam city slip will be released on these websites:

    1. ugcnet.nta.nic.in
    2. ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Nov 30, 2023 10:25 AM IST

    UGC NET 2023 admit card, exam city slips soon

    UGC NET admit cards are expected in the first week of December and exam city slips are likely to be released this week. Follow all the latest updates here.

