UGC NET June 2026 Exam Slip LIVE: City intimation slip releasing today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Part I will have 50 questions of 100 marks. The questions in Part I intend to assess the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.

Part II will have 100 questions of 200 marks. This part is based on the subject selected by the candidate and will assess domain knowledge. The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except language papers.

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