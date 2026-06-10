UGC NET June 2026 Exam Slip LIVE: City intimation slip releasing today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET June 2026 Exam Slip LIVE: City intimation slip will be released today, June 10 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
UGC NET June 2026 Exam Slip LIVE: National Testing Agency, NTA will release the UGC NET June 2026 exam city slip on June 10, 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the exam city slip through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The examination will be held from June 22 to June 30, 2026, in computer-based test mode. The test paper will consist of two sections, each of which will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions....Read More
Part I will have 50 questions of 100 marks. The questions in Part I intend to assess the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.
Part II will have 100 questions of 200 marks. This part is based on the subject selected by the candidate and will assess domain knowledge. The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except language papers.
Follow the blog for latest updates on exam city slip, direct link and other details.
UGC NET June 2026 Exam Slip LIVE: Official websites
ugcnet.nta.nic.in
nta.ac.in
UGC NET June 2026 Exam Slip LIVE: How to download city intimation slip?
Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on UGC NET June 2026 Exam Slip link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.
Check the exam city slip and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
UGC NET June 2026 Exam Slip LIVE: Know about part 2
UGC NET June 2026 Exam Slip LIVE: Part II will have 100 questions of 200 marks. This part is based on the subject selected by the candidate and will assess domain knowledge. The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except language papers.
UGC NET June 2026 Exam Slip LIVE: Part i details
UGC NET June 2026 Exam Slip LIVE: Part I will have 50 questions of 100 marks. The questions in Part I intend to assess the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate.
UGC NET June 2026 Exam Slip LIVE: Test paper will have 2 sections
UGC NET June 2026 Exam Slip LIVE: The test paper will consist of two sections, each of which will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions.
UGC NET June 2026 Exam Slip LIVE: Exam dates
UGC NET June 2026 Exam Slip LIVE: The examination will be held from June 22 to June 30, 2026, in computer-based test mode.
UGC NET June 2026 Exam Slip LIVE: Where to check city intimation slip?
UGC NET June 2026 Exam Slip LIVE: Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the exam city slip through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC NET June 2026 Exam Slip LIVE: Date and time
UGC NET June 2026 Exam Slip date: June 10
UGC NET June 2026 Exam Slip time: Unknown