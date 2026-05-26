National Testing Agency, NTA will open the UGC NET June Exam 2026 correction window on May 26, 2026. Candidates can make changes to their applications on the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The last date to make corrections in the application form is May 28, 2026.

UGC NET June Exam 2026: How to make corrections

UGC NET June Exam 2026: Correction window opens today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here's how to make changes(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Those candidates who have filled the application form and want to make corrections can do it by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on UGC NET June Exam 2026 correction window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your application will be displayed.

5. Check the application form and make the necessary corrections.

6. Click on submit and your application has been submitted.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a copy of it for further use.

As per the official brochure, the exam city slip will be available for download by June 10, 2026 and the admit card will be available for download by June 15, 2026.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The UGC NET exam will be held from June 22 to June 30, 2026. The Test paper will consist of two sections, each of which will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers. Paper I will consist of 100 marks questions, and Paper II will consist of 200 marks questions. The duration of the exam is 3 hours. The medium of the Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except for language papers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The UGC NET exam will be held from June 22 to June 30, 2026. The Test paper will consist of two sections, each of which will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers. Paper I will consist of 100 marks questions, and Paper II will consist of 200 marks questions. The duration of the exam is 3 hours. The medium of the Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except for language papers. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for UGC-NET June 2026, he/she may contact on 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for UGC-NET June 2026, he/she may contact on 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Education Desk ...Read More For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.



Our Coverage Areas



1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.

2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.

3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.

4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.

5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.

6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.



Meet the Team



1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor

A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.



2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer

With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.



3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer

Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.



4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer

A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.



At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON