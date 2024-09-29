UGC NET Result 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET June results, final answer key awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA will announce UGC NET Result 2024 likely soon. Candidates who have appeared for NTA UGC NET June examination can check the results on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET results can also be checked at ugcnet.ntaonline.in and also on nta.ac.in. The Agency has not announced any date and time of release of UGC NET results....Read More

NTA will also release the UGC NET final answer key along with the scorecards on the official website.

Candidates will need to use their application number and date of birth as login credentials to check the UGC NET exam results and download scorecards.

The UGC NET June examination commenced on August 21 and concluded on September 4, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. It was held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The Agency has already released the provisional answer key for UGC NET for all exam dates. The answer key is available on the official website NTA UGC NET. The objection window was opened till September 14, 2024 to raise objections against the provisional answer key. Follow the blog for latest updates.