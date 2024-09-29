UGC NET Result 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET June results, final answer key awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA will announce UGC NET Result 2024 likely soon. Candidates who have appeared for NTA UGC NET June examination can check the results on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET results can also be checked at ugcnet.ntaonline.in and also on nta.ac.in. The Agency has not announced any date and time of release of UGC NET results....Read More
NTA will also release the UGC NET final answer key along with the scorecards on the official website.
Candidates will need to use their application number and date of birth as login credentials to check the UGC NET exam results and download scorecards.
The UGC NET June examination commenced on August 21 and concluded on September 4, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. It was held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The Agency has already released the provisional answer key for UGC NET for all exam dates. The answer key is available on the official website NTA UGC NET. The objection window was opened till September 14, 2024 to raise objections against the provisional answer key. Follow the blog for latest updates.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Official websites to check
ugcnet.nta.ac.in
ugcnet.ntaonline.in
nta.ac.in
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: How to download SANDES app?
Visit the Google Play Store on your Mobile Device.
Search for the “Sandes App” in the search bar.
It then displays the app in the play store.
Click on Install, and then the app gets downloaded to your mobile device.
Now, mobile users can enjoy the services of the Sandes Mobile App
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Why is UGC NET exam conducted?
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in Indian universities and colleges.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Marking scheme for dropped question
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: If a question is incorrect and the question is dropped, then two marks (+2) will be awarded to only to those candidates who have attempted the question, NTA said.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Final answer key awaited
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Along with the results, the final answer key is also awaited. The final answer key, when released, can be checked on the official website.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Check marking scheme
(a) Each question carries 02 (two) marks.
(b) For each correct response, candidate will get 02 (two) marks.
(c) There is no negative marking for incorrect response.
(d) No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for Review.
(e) To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option.
(f) If a question is found to be incorrect/ambiguous or has multiple correct answers, only those candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answers would be given the credit.
(g) If a question is found to be incorrect and the Question is dropped, then two marks (+2) will be awarded to only to those candidates who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error.
Since, there is no negative marking, candidate needs to choose one most appropriate option as correct answer.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Know about provisional answer key
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The Agency has already released the provisional answer key for UGC NET for all exam dates. The answer key is available on the official website NTA UGC NET. The objection window was opened till September 14, 2024 to raise objections against the provisional answer key.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Check exam shift details
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The exam was held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: When was exam conducted?
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The UGC NET June examination commenced on August 21 and concluded on September 4, 2024, at various exam centres across the country.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Check login credentials required
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Candidates will need to use their application number and date of birth as login credentials to check the UGC NET exam results and download scorecards.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: List of websites
ugcnet.nta.ac.in
ugcnet.ntaonline.in
nta.ac.in
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: How to check scorecards?
Go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Open the June exam result link
Enter your application number, date of birth
Submit the details and check your result.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Where to check scorecards?
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for NTA UGC NET June examination can check the results on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET results can also be checked at ugcnet.ntaonline.in and also on nta.ac.in.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Date and time
UGC NET Result 2024 Live: The NTA UGC NET result date and time has not been announced yet.