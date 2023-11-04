UKPSC Executive Officer and Tax & Revenue Inspector Exam admit card releasing on Nov 10, check exam notice here

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the exam date for the Executive Officer and Tax & Revenue Inspector Exam-2023. The examination will be conducted on Sunday, November 26. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of UKPSV at psc.uk.gov.in.

As per the notification, candidates will be able to download the admit card from November 10. The examination will be conducted in 20 cities of 13 districts of the state.

UKPSC Executive Officer and Tax & Revenue Inspector admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at psc.uk.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Admit Card tab

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Check the admit card and take the print for future reference.

Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the detailed notification below: