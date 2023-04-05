Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP B.Ed. 2023 registration process ends today at bujhansi.ac.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 05, 2023 01:09 PM IST

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.bujhansi.ac.in.

Bundelkhand University will close the UP B.E.d. 2023 registration process today, March 5. Candidates can apply online through the official website at www.bujhansi.ac.in. However, candidates can submit their application by March 10 with a late fee. Earlier, the last date for the submission of application form was March 3.

The UP B.ED. JEE 2023 entrance test will take place on April 24, 2023, and the admit card will be made available on April 13.

To fill out the applictaion process for UP B.Ed. 2023 candidates can follow the steps given below:

UP B.Ed. 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at bujhansi.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the UP B.E.d registration link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Register and proceed with the application form

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit and take the printout for future reference.

