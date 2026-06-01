UP Police Admit Card 2026 LIVE: UPPBPB Constable hall tickets expected to be out soon at uppbpb.gov.in

Jun 01, 2026 11:55:22 AM IST

Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on UP Police Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the hall ticket and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.