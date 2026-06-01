UP Police Admit Card 2026 LIVE: UPPBPB Constable hall tickets expected to be out soon at uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police Admit Card 2026 LIVE: UPPBPB Constable hall tickets will be out soon on the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on hall ticket, direct link and more.
UP Police Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPBPB will release UP Police Admit Card 2026 likely soon. After release, candidates appearing for the Constable written exam can download their hall tickets from the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. The UP Police Constable exam will be held on June 8, 9 and 10, 2026. The question paper will comprise of objective type questions. The written exam will have 300 multiple-choice questions, and the exam duration is 2 hours. The exam will consist of the 4 subjects- General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Ability and Mental Aptitude, Intelligence Quotient and Reasoning Ability....Read More
This recruitment drive will fill up 32679 posts in the organisation out of which 10469 posts for Constable Civil Police, 15131 posts for Constable PAC/Armed Police, 1341 posts for Constable Special Security Force, 2282 posts for Lady Constable for Women Battalion, 71 posts of Constable Mounted Police and 3385 posts of Jail Warder. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, how to download and more.
UP Police Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Hall tickets release date awaited
UP Police Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPBPB will release UP Police Admit Card 2026 likely soon.
UP Police Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Official website to check
UP Police Admit Card 2026 LIVE: uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police Admit Card 2026 LIVE: How to download hall ticket?
Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.
Click on UP Police Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.
Check the hall ticket and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
UP Police Admit Card 2026 LIVE: 32k+ vacancies to be filled
UP Police Admit Card 2026 LIVE: This recruitment drive will fill up 32679 posts in the organisation out of which 10469 posts for Constable Civil Police, 15131 posts for Constable PAC/Armed Police, 1341 posts for Constable Special Security Force, 2282 posts for Lady Constable for Women Battalion, 71 posts of Constable Mounted Police and 3385 posts of Jail Warder.
UP Police Admit Card 2026 LIVE: About the exam
UP Police Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The exam will consist of the 4 subjects- General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical and Mental Ability and Mental Aptitude, Intelligence Quotient and Reasoning Ability.
UP Police Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Duration of exam
UP Police Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The question paper will comprise of objective type questions. The written exam will have 300 multiple-choice questions, and the exam duration is 2 hours.
UP Police Admit Card 2026 LIVE: When will exam be held?
UP Police Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The UP Police Constable exam will be held on June 8, 9 and 10, 2026.
UP Police Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Where to check hall ticket link?
UP Police Admit Card 2026 LIVE: After release, candidates appearing for the Constable written exam can download their hall tickets from the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.
UP Police Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Date and time
UP Police Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The date and time of announcement of the hall tickets for Constable posts have not been shared yet.