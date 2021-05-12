UPPSC PCS Prelims 2021 postponed due to surge in covid cases, new dates later

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed its PCS (Prelims) Exam-2021 scheduled to be held from June 13. Fresh dates for the exam will be announced later, officials said.

According to the notification issued by controller of examination of the commission, Arvind Kumar Mishra, on Wednesday, the exams of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2021, commonly known as PCS (Pre)-2021, along with Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) Preliminary Exam-2021 have been postponed till further notice. Besides, the preliminary exam for recruitment of lecturers in government Intermediate colleges (male/female)-2020 has also been postponed.

Last month, sticking to its earlier announced dates, the commission authorities had written to the district magistrates of respective districts where the centers would be made to be prepared to conduct the written exam.

Earlier, in January, the commission had announced that it planned to conduct the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2021 along with Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) Preliminary Exam-2021 on June 13 and June 20, respectively.

“As of now, the preliminary exams of PCS and ACF/RFO along with that of lecturers’ recruitment in government colleges have been postponed because of the pandemic and fresh dates will be announced when situation becomes normal,” said UPPSC secretary, Jagdish.

The PCS (Prelims) exam was to be held in 23 districts of the state from June 13 onwards. The exam was scheduled to be held in Agra, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Barabanki, Bareilly, Basti, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mathura, Meerut, Mirzapur, Muradabad, Prayagraj, Raebareli, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Varanasi.

Every centre was to have a maximum of 500 candidates only and each of these candidates was to be seated in such a way that the norm of social distancing was strictly followed.

Recently, aspirants of the exams, both at individual level and collective level, were demanding that the commission postpone the exams as the situation in the state, because of the pandemic, was worrying.