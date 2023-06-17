Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC CAPF Exam 2022: Interview schedule released on ssc.nic.in, check dates here

UPSC CAPF Exam 2022: Interview schedule released on ssc.nic.in, check dates here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 17, 2023 09:34 AM IST

UPSC CAPF Exam 2022 interview schedule has been released. Candidates can check the interview dates below.

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC CAPF Exam 2022 interview schedule. Candidates can check the interview schedule through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CAPF Exam 2022: Interview schedule released on ssc.nic.in, check dates here

The Commission has decided to commence the Personality Tests (Interview) of the Central Armed Police Force Exam 2022 from July 3, 2023. A total of 762 candidates will have to appear for interview round. The interview or personality test will be conducted in two shifts- from 9 am and from 1 pm.

The candidates appearing for Interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the interview which will be restricted only to the second/ sleeper class train fare.

UPSC CAPF Exam 2022: How to download interview schedule

To check the interview schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC CAPF Exam 2022 interview schedule on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The e-summon letters of personality tests of the candidates will be made available on the official website of UPSC shortly. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

Direct link to check UPSC CAPF Exam 2022 interview schedule

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
upsc
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP