Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC CAPF Exam 2022 interview schedule. Candidates can check the interview schedule through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CAPF Exam 2022: Interview schedule released on ssc.nic.in, check dates here

The Commission has decided to commence the Personality Tests (Interview) of the Central Armed Police Force Exam 2022 from July 3, 2023. A total of 762 candidates will have to appear for interview round. The interview or personality test will be conducted in two shifts- from 9 am and from 1 pm.

The candidates appearing for Interview will be granted reimbursement towards travelling expenses for appearing in the interview which will be restricted only to the second/ sleeper class train fare.

UPSC CAPF Exam 2022: How to download interview schedule

To check the interview schedule, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC CAPF Exam 2022 interview schedule on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The e-summon letters of personality tests of the candidates will be made available on the official website of UPSC shortly. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

Direct link to check UPSC CAPF Exam 2022 interview schedule

