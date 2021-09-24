UPSC civil services 2020 final results declared at upsc.gov.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The final result of the Civil Services exam 2020 has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its website, upsc.gov.in. The Commission has released the list of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to various central services in addition to IAS, IPS and IFS.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 06:54 PM IST
UPSC civil services exam 2020 final result

Candidates have been selected on the basis of the main written exam held from January 8 to January 17 and the interview held from August 2 to September 22. Prior to the main written exam, a preliminary test was held in October, 2020. Candidates who had qualified the preliminary test were shortlisted for the main exam.

A total of 2,046 candidates were shortlisted for the interview.

“UPSC has a “Facilitation Counter” near Examination Hall in its campus. Candidates can obtain any information / clarification regarding their examinations / recruitments on the working days between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours in person or over telephone Nos. 23385271 / 23381125 / 23098543. Result will also be available on the U.P.S.C. website i.e. http//www.upsc.gov.in.Marks will be available on the website within 15days from the date of declaration of Result,” the Commission has said.

Last year the result was announced on August 4, 2020.

 

 

