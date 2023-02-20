Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Feb 20, 2023 03:22 PM IST

UPSC CSE: The top court was hearing a plea by aspirants who exhausted their last chance in the exam during COVID-19.

Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking extra attempt of UPSC Civil Services Exam
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The Supreme Court on February 20 denied relief to Civil Services Examination aspirants who asked for an extra attempt to clear the exam.

The top court was hearing a plea by aspirants who exhausted their last chance in the exam, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), during COVID-19.

“Let govt as matter of policy take a call. But if you want judicial review, we have to draw a line,” the Supreme Court said, according to Live Law.

UPSC aspirants have been asking for another attempt for quite some time now. In December last year, they staged a protest in the in the Old Rajinder Nagar area in Delhi and claimed that aspirants of other recruitment exams like SSC and Agniveer were provided extra attempts due to COVID.

The Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2023 will be held on May 28.

The prestigious examination is conducted annually in three stages – preliminary, main and interview – to select personnel to Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service and Indian Police Service, among others.

This year, around 1,105 vacancies are to be filled through the UPSC Civil Services examination.

