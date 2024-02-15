UPSC CSE 2024: Changes in uploading photograph process, get details

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the official notification for the Civil Services Examination 2024 (CSE 2024) on Wednesday. The last date for candidates to submit their online applications is March 5, 2024.(Rajeev Gupta)

According to the official notification, 1056 vacancies are expected to be filled which includes 40 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. The registration window is now open for candidates to fill out the application form.

This year, UPSC has introduced some changes in the candidate photo uploading process which needs to be looked out for. Check out the changes here:

(I) Candidates need to make sure that the photograph uploaded should not be more than 10 days old from the start of the online application process (i.e. the application commencement date).

(II) Candidates need to ensure that the name of the applicant (candidate) and the date on which the photograph was taken are clearly mentioned on the photograph.

(III) The candidate’s face should occupy 3/4th of the space in the photograph that is chosen to be uploaded.

(IV) Candidates must ensure that their appearance must match with their photograph at each stage of the Examination Process (i.e Preliminary, Main, Interview/Personality Test)

Interested candidates who wish to apply for UPSC CSE 2024, must ensure that they look out for these changes in photo uploading and fill out the form.

The last date for candidates to submit their online applications is March 5, 2024.

