UPSC EPFO Exam 2021 date released on upsc.gov.in, check exam date here

UPSC EPFO Exam 2021 date released. All registered candidates can check the exam date on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC EPFO Exam 2021 date on June 30, 2021. The Enforcement Officer-Accounts Officer exam will be conducted on September 5, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 9, 2021, in a single shift – from 10 am to 12 noon. The admit card was released by the Commission on April 16 and was available till May 9, 2021.

Candidates will have to report to the test center 1 hour before the commencement of the examination. The entry into the test center will be closed 10 minutes before the start of the test.

Official Notice here

The test will be of two hours duration. The medium of the test will be both Hindi and English and the question paper will comprise of multiple-choice questions. The subject will be General Ability Test and all questions will carry equal marks. The Test will carry a maximum of 300 marks. There will be a penalty for a wrong answer. Every wrong answer will carry a deduction of one-third of the marks assigned to that question.

This recruitment drive will fill up 421 EPFO posts in the organization. Shortlisted candidates would be asked to submit the documents in support of their claim for the posts. Their documents will be scrutinized and only those candidates who fulfill all the eligibility conditions of the posts shall be called for interview.

