UPSC ESE 2022 Interview Schedule released, check dates here

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC ESE 2022 Interview Schedule. Candidates can check the interview schedule through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Those candidates who have qualified the written examination that was held on August 3, 2022 can appear for the personality test. The personality tests or interview of the written qualified candidates of Engineering Services Examination, 2022 will commence from October 7, 2022. The interview will be conducted on October 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 31, November 1, 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 28, 29, 30, December 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 12, 13, 14 and 15, 2022.

The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s website.

Considering the current COVID-19 pandemic situation and practice followed in the previous years, the Competent Authority has decided to reimburse the LOWEST ‘to’ and ‘fro’ air fare for traveling by any Airlines to the outstation candidates for attending Interviews/ PT Boards subject. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

