UPSC CSE Prelims 2023: Five tips to successfully crack the exam in one attempt

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination is undoubtedly India's noblest and most prestigious examination conducted every year. Students take rigorous preparations to clear all three stages of this examination: the Preliminary, the Mains, and the Interview. As the 2023 examination was scheduled for May 28 and the registrations opened on February 1, aspirants have already commenced preparing to succeed in this highly competitive examination and secure a coveted position in elite civil services positions (like the Indian Administrative Service and the Indian Police Service).

However, to achieve success, every student must embrace a well-crafted preparation strategy that encompasses hard work, dedication, and smart work.

It is crucial for students to analyze each stage of the examination and, accordingly, develop a plan of action in their preparation stage to crack the UPSC prelims on the first attempt.

Here are some essential tips that aspiring candidates should keep in mind throughout their preparation process to ace the first UPSC examination stage, i.e., Prelims on the first go.

Developing a clear understanding of the syllabus and pattern

Understanding the UPSC Preliminary stage is crucial. The type of questions in this stage is objective and the other descriptive in nature. The examination board evaluates the proficiency and comprehension of the candidates' conceptual knowledge and factual information. Therefore, every student should adopt a comprehensive and essential study plan like reading the national newspapers daily to stay abreast of current affairs and following the NCERTs, the standard textbook for each subject.

Staying informed about current affairs

As mentioned above, keeping oneself updated on current affairs is necessary, without which no student can succeed in the UPSC examination. In this context, they should read at least one or two national newspapers. Besides, they should be aware of the latest national and international politics, socio-economic happenings, science & technology, etc., that they can read through various news portals and websites.

Making appropriate notes

Students can only cover the massive UPSC syllabus if they make proper notes in the correct format. Notably, notes should never be too bulky, and students should not forget their purpose in making notes. By doing this, they can quickly memorize and reproduce better.

Attempt mock tests

After comprehensively covering the syllabus, students should attempt a decent number of mock tests in an exam-type environment. They must remember that the number of mock tests should be reasonable, as too many tests can drain their energy levels. One wise idea would be to join one standard Test Series, and they must also conduct a post-test analysis. When results are concerned, good performance should not give them overconfidence, while poor performance should not bring frustration.

Practice previous year's question papers

Practicing past year question papers provides the students with the right direction and orientation to their preparation process. By doing this, students can enhance their knowledge base and form an optimistic mental outlook. After all, practicing the previous year's question papers helps increase their common sense and eliminate options.

Final words

To sum up, it is clear that the key to cracking the challenging UPSC examination lies in adopting a well-rounded approach. It encompasses thorough syllabus knowledge, up-to-date knowledge of current affairs, making well-crafted notes, attempting mock tests, and practising last year's question papers. Above all, consistent peace of mind and self-care are essential to accomplish the desired outcome in a challenging examination like the UPSC.

(Author Sriram Srirangam is founder &Director, SRIRAM's IAS. Views expressed here are personal.)