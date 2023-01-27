UPSC Recruitment 2023: Notification out for 10 vacancies on various posts

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for Administrative Officer and other posts. The application process will begin on January 28 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 16, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 10 vacancies.

Vacancy details:

One vacancy is for the post of Marketing Specialist or Economist at Central Institute of Horticulture, Nagaland, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

One vacancy is for the post of Archivist (Oriental Records) in the National Archives of India, Ministry of Culture.

Eight vacancies are for the post of Administrative Officer in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs. 25 only in cash or by using the SBI's net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Candidates can apply online against this advertisement on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) through the website of UPSC at www.upsconline.nic.in.

Notification here