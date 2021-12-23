Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC releases mark list of IES, ISS 2021 exams
competitive exams

UPSC releases mark list of IES, ISS 2021 exams

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the mark list of all the qualified candidates of the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS). The marks are available on the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in.
UPSC releases mark list of IES, ISS 2021 exams
Published on Dec 23, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the mark list of all the qualified candidates of the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS). The marks are available on the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in.

&lt;strong&gt;UPSC mark list&lt;/strong&gt;

The UPSC had declared the final result of the exams on December 14.

A total of 15 candidates have been recommended for the Indian Economic Service and 11 candidates have been recommended for Indian Statistical Service.

“The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates and till clarifies the provisional status of these candidates. The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months from the date of declaration of Final result,” the UPSC has said.

Selection to Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service was done on the basis of written exam held from July 16 to 18 and interviews held from November 29 to December 1.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc upsc.gov.in
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron alert
Ludhiana Blast
Christmas 2021
Online payment rules
PM Modi in Varanasi
PM Modi Covid 19 Meeting
National Farmers Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP