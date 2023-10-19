UPSSSC PET 2023 admit card on upsssc.gov.in today

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will upload admit cards of the Preliminary Eligibility Test (UPSSSC PET admit card 2023) on its official website today. Candidates can check it on the website upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC PET admit card 2023 today on upsssc.gov.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

In a notice dated October 17, the commission informed that admit cards are being sent to to candidates on email addresses mentioned in application forms and they can also download the document from the website October 19 onwards.

The written exam will be held on October 28 and 29 in 35 districts of the sate. There will be two shifts on both exam days – the morning shift from 10 am to 12 pm and the evening shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

How to download UPSSSC PET admit card 2023 from website

Go to the commission's website, upsssc.gov.in. On the home page, find and open the admit card download link. Enter the required login details. Submit it. Your admit card will be displayed next. Check and download your PET admit card. Take a printout for the exam day.

The commission has asked candidates to carefully examine the instructions given on admit cards and reach the exam centre as per the date and time mentioned.