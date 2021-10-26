UPTET 2021: Registration date extended, last date to apply today

Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh has extended the registration date for UPTET 2021. The last date to apply for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test is till October 26, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of updeled.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the last date to submit the application fee is till October 27, 2021 and last date to submit the print out of the application form is till October 28, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can check the steps given below.

UPTET 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of updeled.gov.in.

Click on UPTET 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details or register online.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Download the confirmation and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UPTET 2021 examination will be conducted on November 28, 2021. After the exam is held, an official answer key will be released and candidates will be asked to challenge it. This facility will remain open from December 6 to 28. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPTET.

