UPTET 2021 registration ends today, exam on Nov 28

For the UPTET 2021 which is scheduled to be held on November 28, the registration window closes today, October 25. The UPTET 2021 application forms are available online at updeled.gov.in. Candidates can deposit the registration fees till October 26. The last date to submit the completed registration or print the application form is October 27.

The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) was scheduled to be held earlier but was postponed by the government due to the aggressive second wave of COVID-19.

UPTET 2021: Know how to apply

Go to the official website

Click on UPTET 2021 registration portal

Register on the link provided

Verify registration and submit the details

Enter personal details in the application form

Update the password

Pay the application fee

Add the correspondence address

Upload scanned photo and signature following the guidelines given on the official website

Download the completed application form

After the exam is held, an official answer key will be released and candidates will be asked to challenge it. This facility will remain open from December 6 to 28.