The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission has released the UPTET Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can check and download the hall tickets through the official website of UPESSC at upessc.up.gov.in.

UPTET Admit Card 2026 released at upessc.up.gov.in, download link here

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The hall ticket is now available online for all candidates who have successfully completed registration. It can be downloaded by entering the required login credentials on the official portal.

Punjab Police Constable Exam 2026 date out at punjabpolice.gov.in, check notice here

A valid original photo identity proof should also be carried for verification purposes. Important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, examination date, shift timing, reporting time, examination centre address, photograph, signature, and important instructions have been printed on the hall ticket. All the details should be checked carefully after the admit card is downloaded. If any mistake is found in the personal details or examination information, it should be reported to the concerned authority immediately so that the required corrections can be made before the examination.

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{{^usCountry}} The UPTET 2026 examination will be conducted from July 2 to July 4 at different examination centres across Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The UPTET 2026 examination will be conducted from July 2 to July 4 at different examination centres across Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, calculators, earphones, and other prohibited items should not be carried inside the examination hall. Any unfair means should be avoided, as strict action may be taken against candidates if examination rules are violated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, calculators, earphones, and other prohibited items should not be carried inside the examination hall. Any unfair means should be avoided, as strict action may be taken against candidates if examination rules are violated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A clear printout of the admit card should be taken and kept safely. The photograph and signature printed on the admit card should also be checked carefully. If the photograph is unclear or any information is incorrect, the issue should be reported immediately. Candidates are also advised to keep more than one printed copy of the admit card to avoid inconvenience if one copy is lost or damaged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A clear printout of the admit card should be taken and kept safely. The photograph and signature printed on the admit card should also be checked carefully. If the photograph is unclear or any information is incorrect, the issue should be reported immediately. Candidates are also advised to keep more than one printed copy of the admit card to avoid inconvenience if one copy is lost or damaged. {{/usCountry}}

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Direct link to download UPTET Admit Card 2026

Steps to download the UPTET 2026 admit card

The official UPESSC website should be opened.

The UPTET 2026Admit Card link should be selected.

The required login details should be entered.

The Submit button should be clicked.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

The hall ticket should be downloaded.

A clear printout of the admit card should be taken and kept safely for future use.

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