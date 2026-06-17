Punjab Police has officially announced the examination schedule for the Constable Recruitment 2026 in the District and Armed Cadres. According to the latest public notice issued by the department, the Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted from July 1, 2026 onwards. Punjab Police Constable Exam 2026 date out at punjabpolice.gov.in, check notice here

Candidates who have applied for the recruitment drive are advised to regularly visit the official Punjab Police website for updates regarding admit cards, examination schedules and other important instructions. The recruitment process is being conducted to fill 3,298 Constable vacancies, including 2,522 posts in the District Cadre and 776 posts in the Armed Cadre.

UGC NET Admit Card 2026 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, download link here

Admit cards for the CBT examination are expected to be issued shortly before the commencement of the examination.

The Punjab Police Constable Exam 2026 will be conducted in two papers.

Paper-I will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) of 2 hours duration comprising 100 multiple-choice questions carrying a total of 100 marks, with no negative marking. The paper will include General Awareness (35 marks), Quantitative Aptitude and Numerical Skills (20 marks), Mental Ability and Logical Reasoning (20 marks), English Language Skills (10 marks), Punjabi Language Skills (10 marks), and Digital Literacy and Awareness (5 marks). Paper-II will be a qualifying test in Punjabi Language at the Matriculation level. It will consist of 50 questions carrying 50 marks and will be conducted for 1 hour. Candidates must secure a minimum of 50 per cent marks in Paper-II to qualify.

OTET Admit Card 2026 releasing today at bseodisha.nic.in, check exam date here

Steps to Download Punjab Police Constable Admit Card 2026: Visit the official Punjab Police website.

Open the recruitment or latest notifications section.

Click on the "Police Constable Admit Card " link.

Enter the registration number, application number, or login credentials as required.

Submit the details to access the admit card.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card PDF and verify all details mentioned on it.

Official Notice Here