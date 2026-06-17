National Testing Agency, NTA has released the UGC NET Admit Card 2026 on June 17, 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the UGC NET examination can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET Admit Card 2026 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, download link here

The UGC NET admit card has been released for June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29 and 30, 2026. Candidates can download the admit card by using their login credentials.

Direct link to download UGC NET Admit Card 2026

UGC NET Admit Card 2026: How to download To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page wil open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket is displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The UGC NET June 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted from 22 June to 30 June 2026 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various examination centres in the country. The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The Test paper will consist of two sections, each of which will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers. Paper I will have 50 questions of 100 marks and Paper II will have 100 questions of 200 marks.The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except language papers.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the particulars contained therein, candidates may contact the NTA Helpdesk at 011-40759000 or write to ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

BSEB Simultala Class 11 Answer Key 2026 released at biharsimultala.com, direct link here

Marking Scheme 1. To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as the correct option.

2. Each question carries 02 (two) marks.

3. For each correct response, the candidate will get 02 (two) marks.

4. There is no negative marking for incorrect response.

5. No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for Review.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.

Official Notice Here