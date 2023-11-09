close_game
Vocabulary Made Easy series: Guide to strengthen your word power

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 09, 2023 09:49 AM IST

With constant effort and consistency, one can easily improve their word power and enhance their communication skills.

Improving your vocabulary and word power is no longer a herculean task. With constant effort and consistency, one can easily improve their word power and enhance their communication skills.

Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.(Shutterstock)
Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.(Shutterstock)

Here is a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Effrontery (Noun)

Meaning: insolent or impertinent behaviour

Example: On the whole, however, he carries the reader with him by sheer effrontery.

Egalitarian (Noun)

Meaning: a person who advocates or supports the principle of equality for all people

Example: We are arguing for a fairer, more egalitarian society.

Egregious (Adjective)

Meaning: outstandingly bad; shocking

Example: I am not so egregious a mathematician as you are.

Eloquence (Noun)

Meaning: fluent or persuasive speaking or writing

Example: But he maintains that eloquence and writings are unperishable monuments.

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

  1. Can you think of 5 antonyms for the word Egregious?
  2. Can you use the word Effrontery and come up with another sentence?

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)

Story Saved
Live Score
