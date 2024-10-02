Vocabulary Made Easy series: Improve language skills to excel in your career
Hard work meets success. This goes well for students as well as professionals who would want to drive change in their careers. One such change would be to improve their communication skills and vocabulary.
Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.
Vitriol (Noun)
Meaning: bitter criticism or malice
Example: The body lies down and then the brain pours bitter vitriol on the day
Vex (Verb)
Meaning: make (someone) feel annoyed, frustrated, or worried, especially with trivial matters
Example: The memory of the conversation still vexed him
Winsome (Adjective)
Meaning: attractive or appealing in a fresh, innocent way
Example: This last one in particular wasn't much heeded by the programme's winsome presenter
Welter (Verb)
Meaning: move in a turbulent fashion
Example: Although welter John Green fights only once, his brother Andy, a lightweight, faces two fights
Vicissitude (Noun)
Meaning: a change of circumstances or fortune, typically one that is unwelcome or unpleasant
Example: He is as sharp a chronicler of the vicissitudes of love as he ever was
Usury (Noun)
Meaning: the action or practice of lending money at unreasonably high rates of interest
Example: As Mongolian incomes tended to be seasonal there was ample opportunity for usury
Terse (Adjective)
Meaning: sparing in the use of words; abrupt
Example: The author favours short, spare sentences and a terse descriptive style
Truculent (Adjective)
Meaning: eager or quick to argue or fight; aggressively defiant
Example: So how did this truculent loner become one of our best loved national mascot?
Trite (Adjective)
Meaning: (of a remark or idea) lacking originality or freshness; dull on account of overuse
Example: Children need to be aware of the real world, not force-fed trite fairytales
Syntax (Noun)
Meaning: the arrangement of words and phrases to create well-formed sentences in a language
Example: Sometimes a translation will not match the syntax of the original sentence
Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.
- The document should at least demonstrate correct use of __________ and grammar. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Syntax, Trite)
- Her tone in doing so was __________________, self-satisfied and arrogant. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? ( Truculent, Terse)
- Can you think of some antonyms for the word Usury?
- Can you think of some synonyms for the word Vex?
Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.
(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)
