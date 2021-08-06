WB Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2021 releasing today, how to download here

West Bengal Public Service Commission will release WB Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2021 on August 6, 2021. Candidates who will appear for the civil service examination can download the admit card through the official site of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in. The Civil Service Prelims exam will be conducted on August 22, 2021 across the state.

The exam will be conducted from 12 noon to 2.30 pm in different venues in Kolkata and outlying centres. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

WB Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of WBPSC on wbpsc.gov.in.

• Click on WB Civil Services Prelims Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates who will appear for the examination will have to follow all the COVID19 guidelines issued by the state and central government which includes social distancing, use of sanitisers and wearing face masks. The exam date was released by the Commission on August 3, 2021.