WB Police Constable final written exam admit card 2022 out at wbpolice.gov.in, here's direct link

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the final written examination admit card for the Constables/ Lady Constables in Kolkata Police - 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at wbpolice.gov.in.

The Final Written Examination for recruitment to the post of Constables/Lady Constables will be conducted on December 3. Candidates will be able to download the admit card using their application serial number and date of birth.

West Bengal Constable/Lady Constable 2022 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitment’

Next, click on “Recruitment to the post of Constables and Lady Constables in Kolkata Police 2022”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Download and take a printout for future reference.